Del Sol Lions sponsors virtual meeting on San Onofre Nuclear Generation Station decommissioning

On Tuesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. Del Sol Lions will host a virtual presentation by John Dobken, public information officer for San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) on the ongoing decommissioning efforts. Find out the latest information on the ongoing decommissioning work at the site. The community will learn about spent nuclear fuel, what it is, how it is safely stored and what effort recently launched to remove it from the California coast line.

Del Sol Lions extends an invitation to the general public to attend this virtual presentation event by Zoom link.

To register and receive the Zoom link send an RSVP email to info@delsollions.org.

At 6.30 p.m. John Dobken will answer questions from the Zoom meeting audience. Everyone is welcome to attend this presentation