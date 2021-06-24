Best Bets: A quick guide to (mostly) online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Stretch for the Best Quality of Life” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, online. Talia Rozen, co-founder of Jo Stretch in La Jolla, will address some of the benefits of stretching, including ensuring correct posture, reducing pain, increasing circulation and helping to prevent injuries. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

• The San Diego Women’s Foundation will present “Community Partner Connection: The San Diego LGBT Community Center” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, online. The event will feature an overview of the center and the services it provides, with a focus on its housing programs. Free. bit.ly/SDWFJune

• The Pen to Paper writers class will return to the La Jolla/Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and continue every Thursday. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Family & children

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Pick Me Last,” streaming online now. The playhouse’s 2021 Performance Outreach Program Tour production for young audiences is about standing up for friends and learning to let them stand up for themselves. Free (use password pop2021). bit.ly/LJPlayhousePickMeLast

Arts & culture

• Vanguard Culture and award-winning poet laureate nominee Gill Sotu present “The History of Joy” at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, online with the second of four cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph. Future sessions are Sept. 23 and Nov. 18. $15 per event. bit.ly/historyofjoy

• The Old Globe presents “Word Up!” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, online. The event will feature drag music with Jaye Piper Rosewell and guest Farah Dinga. Free. bit.ly/wordupJune

• San Diego Symphony’s “To The Earth” festival concludes at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, online with “Evening: The Earth Rests.” Free. bit.ly/ToTheEarth

• Adventures by the Book presents “Forest of Vanishing Stars: An Exclusive VIP Pre-launch Fireside Adventure” at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, online. The live event will feature author Kristin Harmel discussing her new book, “The Forest of Vanishing Stars.” $31.50, including a signed hardcover book. bit.ly/ABBForest

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Still We Rise” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, outside St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. The event will feature poetry by Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Amanda Gorman, Yolanda Franklin and Ernie McCray and the music of the Rob Thorsen Trio. $15 suggested donation. (858) 203-8398

Warwick’s bookstore presents author Tessa Arlen at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, via Facebook Live. (Courtesy of Tessa Arlen)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Tessa Arlen at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, via Facebook Live. Arlen will discuss her new book, “In Royal Service to the Queen,” with author Kate Quinn. Free. warwicks.com/event/arlen-2021

• Bach Collegium San Diego presents its entire 2020-21 season streaming online now through Wednesday, June 30. Guests can view all 11 performances, filmed during Bach Collegium’s three different virtual series. $40. bit.ly/BachSeason

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” which has been extended through Sunday, July 11, online. The solo showcase, written by Mark St. Germain, stars Tovah Feldshuh as the sex therapist and media personality. $35 for individual viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆