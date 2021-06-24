Summer and Songs concert series kicks off July 8

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is bringing music to the streets with its Summer and Songs series. The free seven-week outdoor concert series kicks off on July 8 and runs through Aug. 19, featuring an impressive lineup of award-winning musicians and vocalists.

Summer and Songs will take place on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in the outdoor Village Square located between Pacific Social and Death by Tequila. Guests will be able to dine on the restaurants’ patios as they enjoy the concert or relax at outdoor tables and seating in the Village Square.

First to perform on July 8 is Celeste Barbier, a professional vocalist and entertainer who sings “the soundtrack of our lives,” covering popular soulful folk, jazz, pop and blues hits.

Many of the artists have local ties and include Lee Coulter, Justin Froese, Gaby Aparicio, Hullabaloo, Lola Kristine and Evan Diamond. Check out the Summer and Songs schedule at summerandsongs.com.

