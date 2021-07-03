Turn in a gun, receive a gift card at Sheriff’s Department event July 11

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is holding a “Guns for Gift Cards” event Sunday, July 11, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Vista Traffic Court parking lot, 325 S. Melrose Drive, Vista.

Gun owners can turn in their guns and receive a gift card ($100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns; $200 for assault weapons). No questions asked.

Firearms must be in working order. Place the unloaded firearm in the trunk and a deputy will provide instructions. All weapons collected will be destroyed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the City of Vista and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition to get unwanted guns off the streets.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3hiERic and sdsheriff.gov.