Shop, dine, stroll and sip with Seaside Saturdays in Del Mar

The nonprofit Del Mar Village Association recently announced Seaside Saturdays, monthly in Del Mar. Taking place the second Saturday of each month, the inaugural Seaside Saturday will kick off on July 10.

Created to bring locals back into the community and say “Thank You” for the support of Del Mar’s small businesses during the pandemic, Seaside Saturdays is a family-friendly event that coincides with each business’s hours of operation. Del Mar restaurants, retailers and service providers are offering something unique each month to patrons throughout the day.

Unique to the July 10 inaugural event, Del Mar City officials and Del Mar Village Association board members will have multiple ribbon cuttings at the new/expanded businesses that opened during the 2020-2021 months, including Monarch Ocean Pub, the two new L’Auberge restaurants Lyric Coffee and Adelaide, Sandcastle Tales, Villaggio Ristorante, Seaside Grille, WestBrew and Durante’s Del Mar. There will also be a dedication of two art installations along the 101 in Del Mar. Stay tuned for the ribbon cutting for Tamarindo Del Mar at the August Seaside Saturday.

Many Del Mar Village retailers are offering gifts with purchase, discounts, sips and sidewalk sales while many restaurants are offering happy hour pricing on select bites and sips. Musicians will be performing streetside throughout Del Mar Village and the Del Mar Farmers Market will be in full bloom from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Operating hours and specials will be unique to each business but Del Mar Village Association recommends 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to maximize your time in the Del Mar Village.

To view a list of participating Del Mar Village merchants, go to visitdelmarvillage.com