Summer ‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns to Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from July 15 to Aug. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

2021 “Concerts at the Cove” lineup*:

July 15: Quintinn Holi – Aloha Show

July 22: Billy Watson

July 29: Salty Papa

Aug. 5: The Sully Band

Aug. 12: Bayou Brothers

Aug. 19: Rolf Olsen

Aug. 26: Brawley

*The lineup is subject to change at any time.

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics.

No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the City’s website at www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.