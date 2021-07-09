Local comics return to live shows at Finest City Improv

Carmel Valley resident Kathy Krevat and North County resident Carol Johnson are performing in a live comedy show at Finest City Improv in Hillcrest on Friday, July 16, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Kathy Krevat

(Courtesy)

“I’m delighted to produce my first comedy show and even more, to return to live comedy!” Krevat said. “Carol and I welcome our neighbors to enjoy a night of laughter with friends, something that is so needed after this difficult time.”

“After a year of Zoom comedy shows, I’m so excited to be performing live comedy again,” said Johnson. “I may even put on pants!”

Titled Freakin’ Funny Females, the show will feature San Diego area women comedians. Other performers include host Dr. Mo (from Dr. Mo’s Comedy Show), Pamela Wardrip, Victoria Parra, and Maria Herman.

Carol Johnson

(Courtesy)

Johnson and Krevat discovered their love of stand-up later in life. Johnson is a native Californian, and a hopeful almost empty nester. She enjoys laughing at herself as she shares her life stumbling around the hurdles of aging, divorce and dating. With two years of stand-up under her belt, she has performed at Comic Strip Live NYC, Flappers, Burbank Comedy Festival, The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, Tao Comedy Studio, WWC Comedy, and Comedy Heights. She was a finalist in the US Comedy Contest and is the Goddess of Humor on Love on LockDown on ASYTV.

Krevat has performed in showcases at the Comedy Palace and many online shows. She’s the bestselling author of the Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series, and her short story, One Flu Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, was published in March 2020 in the Crossing Borders anthology. She’s also an advocate for youth arts education.

Finest City Improv instructors and improvisors seek to entertain, inspire, and bring joy to people with their talent and passion for improv and its transforming effects. FCI built their outside performance area during the pandemic and expanded into offering stand-up comedy in addition to their improv shows. Tickets are free but reservations are recommended. FCI is located at 3746 6th Ave. San Diego, 92103, phone: (619) 306-6047. Beer, wine and snacks are available for purchase.

Reservations and more information are available at finestcityimprov.com.

