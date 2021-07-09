San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy announces its 2021-2022 Coast to Crest Trail Challenge

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) issues its fifth Coast to Crest Trail Challenge (C2C) to hikers who will explore some of San Dieguito River Valley’s most iconic spots along the Coast to Crest Trail.

From now to June 30, 2022, participants must complete the five designated hikes listed below, in any order, on their own time.

Everyone who completes the Challenge and submits photos for verification will receive a special certificate, sticker, and a beautiful, new patch designed by Elizabeth Campbell Budilenko (a student at Canyon Crest Academy) – plus bragging rights and at least five cool outdoor adventures. Participants should send selfies to sdrvc@sdrvc.org after they finish all five hikes.

The trails are:

Santa Fe Valley Connector, 4.7 miles; Dust Devil Trail at the Lagoon, 1.75 miles; Gonzales Canyon Loop Trail, 4 miles; Blue Sky Preserve and Lake Poway, 5.5 miles; and Black Mountain Summit, 4.3 miles. Trails range from easy to strenuous.

In the previous four challenges 1,000 hikers completed the challenge, some brave challengers doing it all in one day.

For more information and to register for the Coast to Crest Trail Challenge, visit bit.ly/3whtfl2

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy preserves, protects, and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, create interpretive centers, encourage recreation, and mobilize public support. Visit sdrvc.org