One Paseo, Wildcoast team up for beach trolley tours

Take a ride on the One Paseo trolley and learn a little about San Diego beach and lagoon conservation along the way.

One Paseo has partnered with WildCoast, a community-based organization committed to conserving coastal and marine ecosystems, to offer a family-friendly round-trip trolley tour to Torrey Pines State Beach. While aboard guests will learn local highlights about Del Mar, Torrey Pines, the beach, wetlands and details about the importance of the coastal environment and preservation. The tour route is about 30 minutes.

The rides will be offered through Aug. 28. The pick-up location is near CAVA and trolleys will run every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CAVA is located at One Paseo at 3722 Paseo Place.