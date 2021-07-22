Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writers class continues at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at its new, temporary location outside at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels and continues weekly. Participants are asked to bring a chair and something to write on. $6. mdtm07@gmail.com

Family & children

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents the movie “Goonies” on Friday, July 30, at 615 Prospect St. The event, part of the Summer Movies in the Park series, will begin at 5:30 p.m. with crafts and an inflatable play structure. The film will begin shortly after sunset. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Free. summermoviesinthepark.com

Arts & culture

• The San Diego Italian Film Festival presents a screening of “La Paranza dei Bambini (Piranhas)” at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, online. The film, based on the novel by Roberto Saviano, follows 15-year-old Nicola, who lives with his mother and younger brother in the Sanità neighborhood of Naples, which has been controlled by the Camorra mafia for decades. A live, online discussion of the film with editor Giuseppe Trepiccione will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25. $16; $14 for SDIFF members; $7 for students. sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the “DNA New Work Series” from Thursday, July 22, to Sunday, July 25, and Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, Aug. 1, at the playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The series was created in 2013 to give playwrights a place to test new scripts for a live audience. This year’s edition will feature four plays: “Sumo” by Lisa Sanaye Dring, “All the Men Who’ve Frightened Me” by Noah Diaz, “Not-for-Profit (Or the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Play)” by Francisca Da Silveira and “One-Shot” by Andrew Rosendorf. Free, though reservations are required. lajollaplayhouse.org/dna-2021

For the record: This article was updated to correct the website in the item on the virtual India benefit concert.

• The Rosin Box Project presents “Ghost Light Masquerade” from 8 p.m. Friday, July 23, to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, online. The event combines ballet and adventure, based on an in-person version held earlier in July at Liberty Station. $35 and up. bit.ly/ghostmasquerade

• Adventures by the Book presents “Three Words for Goodbye: A Virtual Book Launch Adventure” at 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, online. The event will feature authors Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb in conversation with author Kristin Harmel. $21-$42.50; includes book copy. bit.ly/ABBJuly26

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Robert Monroe at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, via Facebook Live. Monroe will discuss his new book, “Scripps Institution of Oceanography,” with SIO Director Margaret Leinen. Free. warwicks.com/event/robert-monroe-2021

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Hasan Minhaj — Experiment Time” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the Mandel Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The one-man show will feature material written and performed by comedian Minhaj. $49-$59. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• The San Diego Writers Festival will continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, online. The event, in partnership with the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla, will feature author Tayari Jones speaking on the craft of writing and more. Free. sandiegowritersfestival.com

J. Riley Cain, along with Grant Clarkson and Marly Waak — The John Cain Jazz Trio — will play at the La Jolla Community Center on Saturday, July 31. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center and J. Riley Cain)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents The John Cain Jazz Trio in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The trio (J. Riley Cain, Grant Clarkson and Marly Waak) will perform melodic jazz. $25; reservations required. ljcommunitycenter.org/concerts

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next concert in its Farrell Family Jazz series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature Jaime Valle and Equinox, a sextet featuring some of the region’s leading Latin jazz artists. Future concerts are Aug. 7 and 14. $35 per individual concert for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/summer-jazz

“Dr. Glas,” starring Daniel Gerroll, is streaming online via North Coast Repertory Theatre. (Aaron Rumley)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre concludes its streaming season with the world premiere of “Dr. Glas” continuing through Sunday, Aug. 15, online. The play is a psychological thriller written by Jeffrey Hatcher and starring Daniel Gerroll as Dr. Glas. $35 for single viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

Galas & events

• The San Diego Master Chorale, The Voices of Chennai and the Rotary Club of Madras present a virtual concert to assist those suffering from COVID-19 in India, now streaming online. Free; donations are accepted. bit.ly/ConcertSDIndia

