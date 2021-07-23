Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary to start new year with Baja-style LobsterFest

A new Rotary year has begun and the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club is off and running under the leadership of President Vicky Mallett. As an insurance agent for Pete Williams Insurance Agency and President of DMSB Rotary in 2006-2007, she has the experience and expertise to take the club to new levels. One of her first challenges is leading the club in its first Baja-style LobsterFest dinner and fundraiser, which will take place on the beautiful outdoor patio of the Del Mar Hilton on Sept. 18, from 5-8 p.m.

LobsterFest proceeds will be distributed to many worthwhile nonprofit organizations both locally and internationally, and is in tune with this year’s Rotary theme, “Serve to Change Lives”. Over the past 21 years, Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary has raised over $625,000 in support of such organizations as Casa de Amistad, Community Resource Center, Say San Diego, Solutions for Change, and Veterans Village of San Diego, to name a few. And they recently announced that Just in Time for Foster Youth and Reality Changers will be their major beneficiaries again this year.

The evening will begin with a mariachi band welcoming guests, followed by tequila tastings, lobster feast, a silent auction, and music provided by Hot Rocks San Diego to dance the night away. Go to dmsblobsterfest.com for more information, sponsorship opportunities, to sign up, or to donate. Contact Vicky Mallett at vicky.mallett2@gmail.com with any questions.