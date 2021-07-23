Grateful Dead tribute band Easy Wind to play Belly Up Aug. 5

Local Grateful Dead tribute band Easy Wind will return to the Belly Up for a live show on Friday, Aug. 5. Playing Grateful Dead classics, the band will bring good vibes, jams and riffs as part of a celebration of Jerry Garcia’s birthday—Deadheads annually celebrate the days between Garcia’s birthday on Aug. 1 and the date of his death, Aug. 9 in 1995.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

The Easy Wind band is led by Patrick Brown, a Carmel Valley real estate broker and a parent of two children at Torrey Pines High School. The band includes San Diego musicians Larry Flynn on lead guitar, Mark Bentley on keyboards and vocals, Marty Holland on bass and Encinitas resident Frank Lazzaro on drums.

For the birthday celebration, the band will add Paul Brown from Skeleton Crew as a second drummer and Rosy Dawn from The Travel Agents on backing vocals.

“This will be our first performance back at the Belly Up with fans since the pandemic,” said Brown. “I’m excited to be back performing live music again and to be back at the newly renovated Belly Up, our favorite local venue.”

For tickets, visit bellyup.com

