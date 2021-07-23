North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics Aug. 10

Host Mark Christopher Lawrence

(Courtesy of North Coast Rep



)

Tuesday Night Comics returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Mark Christopher Lawrence taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more.

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.