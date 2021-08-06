LITVAKdance to present ‘Dancing Outdoors’

LITVAKdance will present “Dancing Outdoors” on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego (North Campus).

Come have a cocktail and join LITVAKdance at a kid-friendly live dance and music performance in the Garden Pavilion at the former Lux Art Institute in Encinitas.

LITVAKdance presents works from its repertoire including choreography by guest artists Joshua Manculich (Texas) and Rebecca Margolick (NYC) alongside work by company dancers Ashley Akhavan and Emily Miller. Live accompaniment by local Encinitas band Montalban Quintet and violinists Pete Polansky and Yale Strom. Guest performance by Ballet Collective SD. Arrive early or stay late and see the work of current resident artist Christine Howard Sandoval.

Address: 1550 El Camino Real, Encinitas. Tickets $10-$25. For tickets and more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performances.