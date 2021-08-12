April and the Funk Junkies to perform at backpack drive’s summer Staples party

Local resident April Mosebrook’s band April and the Funk Junkies will be performing from noon-2 p.m. at a backpack drive Summer Weekend Party on Friday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at Staples in Solana Beach.

After launching a Backpack Giveback for students in San Diego who struggle to afford school supplies, Kalia Roper, a middle school student at St. James Academy, is partnering with Staples in Solana Beach for a Summer Weekend Party on Aug. 13-15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

“Kids are coming in from the Boys & Girls Club and they can decorate their own backpacks,” said Kalia, who has also raised more than $1,000 on GoFundMe.

In addition, the event will feature school supply discounts, music, food and crafts.

Staples in Solana Beach is located at 681 San Rodolfo Drive. For more information about the Backpack Giveback, visit backpackgiveback.com and gofund.me/6f39922b. For more information about the Summer Weekend Party, email jessica.tufts@staples.com.