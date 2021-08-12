Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Grief 101” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Clinical social worker, author and therapist Thera Storm will discuss grief and strategies to recover from it. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

Howard Hang will present during the Scripps Research lecture “Harnessing the Power of the Microbiota to Boost Immunity Against Infection and Cancer” on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Don Boomer)

• Scripps Research presents “Harnessing the Power of the Microbiota to Boost Immunity Against Infection and Cancer” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, online. The lecture will feature Scripps professor Howard Hang in a discussion of the links between specific species of microbes and immunity and new approaches to more effectively prevent infections and treat cancer and other diseases. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The San Diego County Bicycle Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Class topics include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class

Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Put the ‘A’ in STEAM” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7555 Draper Ave. The arts and crafts program is designed for elementary school-age children and will be held the first and third Tuesdays of each month. sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/month

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at 7555 Draper Ave. Aimed at young children and speakers of all levels, the story time features a different language each week. There also is a Baby Story Time at 1 p.m. Mondays, Toddler Story Time at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/month

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Athenia Story” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Author Tom Sanger will lead the presentation about the little-known tragedy of a passenger ship torpedoed at the start of World War II and his novel about the event. Free for Community Center members; $10 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/in-person-events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Flicks on the Bricks,” an outdoor film series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series, curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando, will include trivia, prizes and giveaways at each screening. The first film will be “His Girl Friday.” Future dates are Aug. 19 (“Twentieth Century”) and Aug. 26 (“It Happened One Night”). $15 per film for Athenaeum members ($39 for the series); $20 per film for non-members ($54 for the series). ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next in its Farrell Family Jazz series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature the first San Diego performance of the Joshua White Nightstone Trio, with White on piano, Eric Revis on bass and Jonathan Pinson on drums. $35 for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/summer-jazz

• D.G. Wills Books presents author Robert Monroe at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7461 Girard Ave. Monroe will discuss his new book, “Scripps Institution of Oceanography.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Takeover at the JAI I” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Held in the JAI performance space, the SummerFest event will highlight the creativity of Latin Grammy Award winner and Guggenheim Fellow Gabriela Lena Frank. $60 and up. ljms.org/events

• North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its streaming of “Dr. Glas” through Sunday, Aug. 15, online. The play is a psychological thriller written by Jeffrey Hatcher and starring Daniel Gerroll as Dr. Glas. $35 for single viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

• Vanguard Culture presents “Brain Candy: The Art Collectors” at noon Monday, Aug. 16, online. The event, inspired by 18th-century French salons, is geared toward aspiring art collectors and artists with work available for purchase and will feature several speakers, including La Jolla art gallery owners Elsie Arredondo and Johnny Tran. $10 suggested donation. bit.ly/braincandyAug

Warwick’s bookstore and Graydon House Books present author Michelle Gable on Tuesday, Aug. 17, online. (Joanna DeGeneres Photography)

• Warwick’s bookstore and Graydon House Books present author and San Diegan Michelle Gable at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, online. Gable will discuss her new book, “The Bookseller’s Secret: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and WWII,” in conversation with author Kristina McMorris and Gable’s editor Melanie Fried. Free. warwicks.com/event/gable-2021

UC San Diego Library’s 20th annual Paper Theatre Festival will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, online. (Courtesy of UC San Diego)

• UC San Diego Library’s virtual 20th annual Paper Theatre Festival will feature replicas of Victorian-era paper theaters, as well as modern experimental versions, at noon Tuesday, Aug. 17, on UCSD Geisel Library’s Facebook page. Guests will hear from makers of the functional miniature stages during the video premiere and from playwrights involved. Items showcased represent 20 years of work from UCSD students, staff and alumni. Free. bit.ly/3Aeue7U

• Adventures by the Book presents “AuthorPreneurs: How Authors Can Rock Instagram” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, online. Author and social media expert Crystal King will assist authors with the business side of writing. $5 and up. bit.ly/ABBAug18

• Warwick’s bookstore presents writer Gary Goldstein at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, via Facebook Live as he discusses his new book, “The Last Birthday Party,” in conversation with Robin Riker. Free. warwicks.com/event/goldstein-2021

Galas & events

• Miracle Babies presents its 13th annual Superhero 5K starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, online and at NTC Park at Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma. Guests are encouraged to grab their superhero cape and walk or run 3.1 miles to support families with infants in neonatal intensive care. $20 and up. bit.ly/2021superhero5k

• Gelson’s presents its first online cooking class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. The event will feature chef Gino Angelini and his wife, Elizabeth, the owners of Angelini Osteria and Angelini Alimentari. Class participants will receive a cooking kit for two, available for pickup Aug. 18 or 19 from Gelson’s in Pacific Beach, Del Mar or Carlsbad. $49.99. gelsons.com/angelini

• Black Swan Initiative will hold a Gatsby Summer Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at a private La Jolla home. The event will include craft cocktails, Michelin chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres, live music, art, dance, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit nonprofit Corazon de Vida, which supports orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico. $350. bit.ly/BlackSwanGatsby

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆