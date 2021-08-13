Movies in the Park series returns to Carmel Valley

Summer Movies in the Park, a series of free outdoor movies, will return to several Carmel Valley parks this summer.

Each event provides local residents an opportunity to gather as a community and enjoy the outdoors in the summer evenings at parks and recreation facilities throughout the county. Grab a blanket or beach chair, bring a picnic and check out these upcoming local shows:

Friday, Aug. 13: “Wonder Park” at Ocean Air Community Park, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” at Carmel Valley Community Park, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24: “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” at San Dieguito County Park

Oct. 1: “Cruella” at Sage Canyon Neighborhood Park

Oct. 8: “Soul” at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park



The series is a collaboration between the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation and the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, and the USS Midway Museum. To learn more or see the complete county-wide schedule, visit summermoviesinthepark.com