Share
Events

Skateboard with the cops on Aug. 14

The pump track at Pacific Highlands Ranch Park.
(Karen Billing)
Share

The San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division in Carmel Valley is presenting Skate Jam 2021, an opportunity for the public to skateboard with their local police officers on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pacific Highlands Ranch pump track. In addition to skateboarding with law enforcement, there will also be free snacks, refreshments and giveways. All are welcome, there is no age limit.

The pump track is located at 5977 Village Center Loop Road in Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement