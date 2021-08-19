Saint Archer Brewing partners with WILDCOAST

Saint Archer Brewing Company is partnering up with WILDCOAST, an international nonprofit committed to protecting coastal and marine ecosystems for a special week of giving back.

The partnership kicks off at Saint Archer’s Leucadia tasting room on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can sip beers while learning more about WILDCOAST’s mission. Saint Archer will be donating a percentage of proceeds from that night back to WILDCOAST, funding their efforts to conserve the planet’s most critical ecosystems from sea turtle nesting beaches and whale breeding lagoons to coral reefs, wetlands and underwater parks in California and Mexico.

From Aug. 26 through Sept. 1, a portion of proceeds from the sale of Saint Archer’s Tropical IPA from the tasting rooms will go directly to WILDCOAST, including sales of pints, six packs, 19.2 oz, and bundle sales.

Saint Archer is located at 978 N Coast Hwy 101.

