Del Mar Foundation announces First Thursdays 2021-2022 Season

Want to hear terrific music in downtown Del Mar? Subscriptions are now available for the Del Mar Foundation’s 2021-2022 First Thursdays season, which begins on Sept. 2. From classical to jazz to bluegrass, the Foundation’s Cultural Arts Committee has chosen 10 diverse, highly-talented ensembles to perform at Town Hall this season: from Holly Hofmann and Mike Wofford to the Hutchins Consort to Peter Sprague to the world-renowned sitarist Kartik Seshadri. For a full listing of the programs, go to delmarfoundation.org.

First Thursdays performances are held the first Thursday of each month from September through June, and include a wine-and-cheese reception on the Civic Center plaza followed by a 75-minute performance. All performances this season will take place at Town Hall, to take advantage of its terrific acoustics. The Civic Center has ample free parking.

The Foundation will be following special protocols in response to COVID-19. This will include advance confirmation of full vaccination status of all subscribers (details online).

The suggested donation for a season subscription is $175 per person. For more information, go to delmarfoundation.org. Questions? Email ca@delmarfoundation.org., or call (858) 635-1363. Sign up today as spaces are limited, and subscriptions will close soon.