Canyoneers kick off new season of guided hikes on Sept. 12

After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Canyoneers are back for another season of in-person, guided hikes that bring people closer to nature throughout the San Diego region.

The season kicks off Saturday, Sept. 12, with hikes scheduled nearly every weekend (and sometimes midweek) through June 26, 2022. In total, the Canyoneers are offering 57 hikes that cover diverse terrain, ranging from the coast to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, and from the Tijuana Estuary to Palomar Mountain. The outings range from short loops on paved trails to challenging hikes with substantial elevation changes.

The San Diego Natural History Museum’s Canyoneers are volunteer trail guides with comprehensive training by museum scientists and local experts on the region’s natural history. They have offered guided hikes for more than 45 years.

Discover San Diego’s open spaces with the Canyoneer’s guided hike series. (Michael Field)

“If the last year taught us anything, it’s about the restorative power of nature,” said Bronwyn Jones, Canyoneers president in a news release. “We’re really excited to get back to in-person hikes because there’s something special about exploring with a trained naturalist who invites you to stop, look, listen, smell, and examine to understand that everything is connected in nature.”

The guided, interpretive hikes are free, but advance online registration is now required, and capacity is typically limited to 25 participants each hike. Registration will open to museum members five weeks before the hike date and to non-members one month before the hike date.

Interested participants are invited to check out the full list of hikes—and reserve a spot for the events that are currently accepting reservations—at sdnat.org/canyoneers.

The Canyoneers’ popular online recommendations, launched last year, will continue to be offered for those who prefer to hike independently. Hikers who want even more options can purchase Coast to Cactus: The Canyoneer Trail Guide to San Diego Outdoors. This book was written, edited, and published by the Canyoneers and Sunbelt Publications and details more than 250 local trails.

