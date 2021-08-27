Beach Blanket Movie Night to be held in Solana Beach Aug. 28

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This family- friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with live music by The Jackstraws surf band. BBMN’s feature presentation is “Finding Nemo.”

BBMN offers plenty of refreshments (pizza, popcorn, ice cream, cookies and brownies) and a free give-away of prizes — including a Firewire surfboard, beach cruiser bicycle, wetsuits, gift baskets and much more. Refreshments tickets will be available inside the park for $1 per ticket.

All proceeds from BBMN will be used to benefit future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation projects or events. So bring a blanket, and head on down to Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 28 for a fun-filled evening of movies under the stars.

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs. Everyone is encouraged to to arrive car free.

No alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes, or pets allowed.

The city reminds people to remain mindful of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and advises everyone to take the necessary precautions if you plan to attend the event. Please stay informed regarding any updated public health advisories by visiting coronavirus-sd.com, covid19.ca.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach.