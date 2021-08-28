Celebrate the Centennial of La Colonia de Eden Gardens at Sept. 10 event

All are invited to celebrate the 100th “birthday” of Solana Beach’s first neighborhood, Eden Gardens, and the start of a healthy second century for the community. The celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 10 at the La Colonia Community Center at 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.

Join the outdoor festivities starting at 5 p.m. to learn about founding families and historic milestones for the community of Eden Gardens, which began as land purchased to house workers for Rancho Santa Fe citrus groves.

Completion of Lake Hodges Dam in 1919 allowed, for the first time, for fresh water to be piped to about 10 acres along what is now Ida Avenue.

“The roots of the La Colonia settlement lie in some prefab cabins and a small number of rental houses . . . clustered around a shower/laundry facility,” wrote author and historian Jim Nelson in his 2010 book La Colonia & Solana Beach.

The Centennial Celebration is sponsored by the Solana Beach Civic & Historical Society. Local historians will share more insights on Eden Gardens’ long history and the residents who shaped and continue to preserve its culture. Any proceeds from the event will support ongoing historical research and education about the first neighborhood and the broader Solana Beach community.

Entertainment will be provided by Folklorico Jalisience Academy and Mariachi Estado de Oro. A buffet of authentic Mexican enchiladas and tacos will be provided by Tony’s Jacal Restaurant, which has been serving Solana Beach from its historic Eden Garden’s adobe for more than 70 years. The cost is $25 per plate.

To help plan for the celebration, advance reservations and pre-payment are required by Sept. 7. Reserve your space online at www.solanabeachcivicandhistoricalsociety.org/news-and-events.

This event will be hosted in accordance with all applicable county and city public health guidelines. Social distancing and face masks/facial coverings are encouraged/required except while eating.