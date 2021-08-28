Solana Beach Senior Center to hold free open house event

The Solana Beach Community Senior Center announces its annual season kick-off with an Open House and Membership Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Enjoy a variety of senior-related services, specialists and vendors outdoors on the patio of the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church. The Crown Island Dixieland Jazz Band will perform before lunch. Lunch and entertainment are free. Everyone is welcome. Reservations are not needed for this fun and informative event.

Senior Center regular activities will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 8. For more information or to receive a copy of the Senior Center Encore newsletter, call 858-509-2587.

The Solana Beach Community Senior Center is an outreach of Solana Beach Presbyterian Church and it is located at 120 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.