Del Mar BodySurfing Club to host contest Oct. 2

The Del Mar BodySurfing Club is hosting a contest, “2021 Del Mar International BodySurf Festival”, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar from 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aside from featuring some of the best competitive bodysurfers in the Men’s and Women’s Open Divisions, emphasis will be on promoting participation for girls and boys under 18 years old. Youth registration is now available on STACT app. www.stactapp.com

The contest will be a participating event on the 2021 California BodySurf Tour, which establishes rankings of the top competitors at the year’s end.

DMBC youth members recently fared well at the World Bodysurfing Championships in Oceanside on Aug. 22. Del Mar’s Leinani Mench (14) finished 1st in girls 12-17 years old and Sabrina Jutronich (12) finished in 5th place. Del Mar’s Jackson Giek (15) placed 2nd in boys 15-17 years old.

More information is available at delmarbodysurf.com. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, 92014.