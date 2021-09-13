One Paseo hosts Street Art Block Party on Sept. 18
One Paseo will host a Street Art Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At the party, enjoy art sessions with local artists, chalk drawing demonstrations, a kid zone, a synchronized roller-skate show and a self-guided tour of One Paseo’s art walk, featuring murals and art installations.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.