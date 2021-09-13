Share
Events

One Paseo hosts Street Art Block Party on Sept. 18

"Wolves" by artist Natalie Bessell is on the side of the Urban Beach House at One Paseo.
(Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Share

One Paseo will host a Street Art Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the party, enjoy art sessions with local artists, chalk drawing demonstrations, a kid zone, a synchronized roller-skate show and a self-guided tour of One Paseo’s art walk, featuring murals and art installations.

Events

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement