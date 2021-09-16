Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

Svasti Haricharan will be among researchers presenting in Sanford Burnham Prebys’ “Insights: A Look Inside the Lab — Researching Breast Cancer” on Tuesday, Sept. 21, online. (Courtesy of Sanford Burnham Prebys)

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Insights: A Look Inside the Lab — Researching Breast Cancer” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, online. Svasti Haricharan will lead a panel of SBP scientists in a discussion of breast cancer research. Free. bit.ly/SBPSept21

• La Jolla LearningWorks presents “Healthy Habits, Healthy Kids” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, online. Care providers from Pacific Integrative Pediatric Health will discuss how parents can establish healthier habits for their families as students go back to school. Free. bit.ly/LJLWSept

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Easing Your Mind About COVID-19 and the Delta Variant” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, online. Dr. Georgine Nanos, a family physician with advanced training in epidemiology and public health, will lead the discussion. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents the “Pokemon Edition” of its 3D Design Workshops at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at 7555 Draper Ave. Participants can design and print their own 3D object with help from an expert. Free. lajollalibrary.org/events

Health & fitness

• The Torrey Pines Docent Society presents “Mindful Walks in Torrey Pines” at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve Nature Center, 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road. Docents conduct walks the first and third Sundays of each month. Free. bit.ly/Torreymindful

Arts & culture

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla will present a reception for its new exhibit, “Amanda Farber: True Stories from Nature,” on Friday, Sept. 17. (Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents a reception for its new exhibit, “Amanda Farber: True Stories from Nature,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibition, featuring works in ink, watercolor and graphite on paper and acrylic on wood, will run through Saturday, Oct. 30. Free. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• Adventures by the Book presents “Beyond the Art: A Virtual Zoom Adventure” at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, online. Art historians and authors Jennifer Dasal and Laura Morelli will lead the discussion and art presentation. $21; includes book. bit.ly/ABBSept

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present author G.Z. Schmidt at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7555 Draper Ave. Schmidt will read from her new book, “The Dreamweavers,” and discuss her writing process. Autographed copies of the book will be available. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Divine Dante” lecture series with “Life in Exile: La Divina Commedia” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, online. Victoria Martino leads the series commemorating the 700th anniversary of the poet’s death. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Garden” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The world-premiere play explores the complex relationship between two women. It runs through Sunday, Oct. 17. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Matt Witten at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Witten will discuss his new book, “The Necklace,” with author Matt Coyle. Masks are required. Free; $26.95 for reserved seating and a copy of the book. warwicks.com/event/witten-2021

• La Playa Gallery presents a reception for its “Vibrant Expressions” exhibit at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. The exhibit, a solo show of oil on linen impressionism paintings by Cathy Carey, runs through Thursday, Sept. 30. Free. bit.ly/CareyPlaya

• The Old Globe presents “Anonymous Biography: The Arguments of Juan Saer” through Sunday, Oct. 31, online. The five-part production, directed by Johanna McKeon, is available in English and Spanish. Free. youtube.com/user/TheOldGlobe

• B Free Studio presents an ongoing exhibition of works by sculptors Max Roemer and Harold Sweet at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit also includes a small collection of paintings and prints by Avi Kiriaty and Eduardo Bolioli displayed as a fundraiser for Stand Up for the Cure. bfreestudio.net

Galas & events

• The 37th annual International Coastal Cleanup Day takes place across San Diego County from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in cleanups in their neighborhoods or in

groups at more than 100 litter hot spots. Volunteers can dedicate time at any point during the day but must register to participate and complete an online litter survey to be counted in the global results. CleanUpDay.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Happy Hour Chasers” at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Sammy’s restaurant, 702 Pearl St., La Jolla. Free to attend, plus the cost of food and drinks. Registration required. (858) 459-0831 or info@ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla Community Center hosts a movie night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature the movie “Poms,” and snacks will be available for purchase. Free. Registration required. (858) 459-0831 or info@ljcommunitycenter.org

• Project Concern International presents its “Hands Across Borders” gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla hotel, 4240 La Jolla Village Drive. San Diego residents Norm Hapke and Valerie Jacobs Hapke will receive this year’s Humanitarian Legacy Award. The event also will include live performances and an auction. $275. pciglobal.org/hands2021

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆