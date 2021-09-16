Mitchell Thorp Foundation Annual Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament to be held Sept. 24-26

Sixty competitive youth baseball teams have signed up to support the annual Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos. The youth baseball tournament will be held Sept. 24-26. Mayor Rebecca Jones will be throwing out the first pitch on Saturday, Sept. 25. September is childhood cancer awareness month. Each team will sport gold ribbons on their jerseys for all children battling cancer.

Each year, a half a million children in the United States, including more than an estimated 2,000 children in San Diego County, are diagnosed with these types of conditions and others. Applications file in monthly for assistance; the Mitchell Thorp Foundation has made it their mission to help as many children and families as possible through their programs of support.

A Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Baseball Tournament ring and medal.

(Courtesy)

In partnership with San Marcos Youth Baseball, Mitchell Thorp Foundation is excited to make this its annual home for this unique tournament. It is centrally located to bring teams from San Diego, Orange and Riverside Counties. Thanks to the support and leadership of hundreds of volunteers, recreation leagues, local community leadership, travel ball clubs and event sponsors, 100% of the proceeds of “Grand Slam 4 Mitchell” will benefit the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization.

As Brook Barnes, coach for LCYO’s Riptide team, said about the last tournament, “The baseball was fun, the vibe with teams and parents was great, it was an honor to be part of something greater than baseball while enjoying baseball.”

This event means so much to those who are fighting for their tomorrow. “Nothing is more powerful than seeing the Warrior Spirit in these children as they battle every day,” noted MTF Co-Founder and CEO Brad Thorp. “That is why this weekend is so powerful — seeing the community and these young ball players come together to show their support for the kids in their communities that are battling and the love of playing the game of baseball as much as Mitchell did too.”

This fundraiser is still in need of sponsors and vendor space available. Field space has been underwritten, and baseballs are donated by Rawlings.

To learn more, visit mitchellthorp.org and donate to help a child.