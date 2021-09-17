SES Tennis Center Pro-Am fundraising tennis tournament set for Sept. 26

The 15th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) Tennis Center fundraising Pro-Am tennis tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, beginning at 1 p.m. at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, located at 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe.

Tennis-playing amateurs who will pay a donation entry fee in three separate divisions (men’s division, open division and women’s division), will be partnered with local tennis professionals to compete for the championship. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico, (a California-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment and cross border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth.

Currently 150 children are enrolled in the tennis program at the SES Tennis Center, which has grown since inception in 2004 to include four regulation-size tennis courts. The tennis facility includes two hard-court surfaces and two clay-court surfaces, as well as lights for evening practice and competitions. Visit sestenniscenter.org for further details on the Tennis Center.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sponsor Party will not be held this year; instead, a silent auction will be offered during the tennis tournament to help support the fundraising goal. The tennis tournament at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa on Sept. 26, will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and includes a barbecue and trophy presentation. Tickets to attend the event as a spectator are $150 per person (children under the age of 18 are welcomed at the reduced rate of $35 per child) for this family-friendly event and include a barbeque dinner beginning at 4 p.m. The number of spectator reservations may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulated parking. Reservations to attend the event should be received by Sept. 20.

The founders of the nonprofit organization, Eduardo and Amelia Sanchez, accomplished a life-long dream to construct public tennis courts for use by all the citizens of Tecate, regardless of their ability to pay. Eduardo and Amelia officially dedicated the project on June 4, 2004, in memory of their deceased infant son, Sean Eduardo. For further information regarding the nonprofit SES Tennis Center, or to purchase reservations to attend the events, call (760) 415-6399 or email Eduardo Sanchez at tktpro1@gmail.com. Details on the additional beneficiary, Empty Cradle, may be located at emptycradle.org

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa has underwritten and hosted the event at the resort for the past 14 consecutive years (last year the event was postponed due to the pandemic). Primary sponsors of the one-day Pro-Am as of this writing include: Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa; Brad and Julie Worley; Geyser Holdings; Charles Brandes; Chris McCullum; Fred Luddy; Karla Swatek; CGS3 Law Firm; EMS Marketing Consulting; Patrick Dugan and Family; Donald Shepherd; Cali Comfort Barbeque; Coffee Ambassador; Wilson Sporting Goods, and Volkert Investments.

