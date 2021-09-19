Breeders’ Cup Festival to kick off Nov. 1

Breeders’ Cup recently announced the lineup for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Festival presented by PNC Bank. This week-long series of events and activations will run Nov. 1-6, with events preceding and following the 38th annual horse racing World Championships which takes place on Nov. 5-6, at the Del Mar racetrack. In partnership with Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) and sponsored by PNC Bank, the festival will bring residents and visitors together to celebrate Breeders’ Cup while supporting local businesses and engaging with the community.

“In addition to featuring the greatest horse racing in the world, Breeders’ Cup showcases the host city’s best local food, entertainment and culture. We’re excited to be back at Del Mar for a second time, and we look forward to offering our fans a rich selection of events and activities through this year’s festival,” says Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO. “There are no better partners than PNC Bank and the Del Mar Village Association to help bring this festival to life and we hope to see residents of San Diego County and beyond enjoying our championship races and festival events, all while supporting local businesses.”

The Breeders’ Cup Festival includes a variety of free and ticketed events. Confirmed event highlights are included below:

• Rood & Riddle Breeders’ Cup Post-Position Draw (Monday, Nov. 1): The official post-position draw determines the starting gate positions (number) of each horse in each Breeders’ Cup World Championships race. Location: Del Mar Racetrack (Paddock), 2260 Jimmy Durante, Del Mar

• Del Mar Village Live Music (Tuesday, Nov. 2 - Sunday, Nov. 7): Local musicians will perform throughout downtown Del Mar Village. Location: Del Mar Plaza Deck

• Fashionable Fillies Goes West Benefiting The Jockey Club Safety Net Foundation (Wednesday, Nov. 3): A fundraiser in collaboration with Del Mar Village stores and boutiques will be held at the Del Mar Plaza and its surrounding shops from 3-5 p.m. For more information, tickets and sponsorships, visit Tinyurl.com/GoesWest2021. Location: Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

• Edwin J. Gregson Foundation Gala (Wednesday, Nov. 3): A celebration honoring champion trainer John Gosden will raise money to fund scholarships for children of backstretch employees. The event will take place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar from 6-10 p.m. Visit www.gregsonfoundation.com or call (626) 447-2339 for more information. Reserve seats early for this can’t-miss event, as seating is limited. Location: 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego

• DMTC Bing Crosby Season Opening Day VIP Viewing Party & Breeders’ “Cup” of Beer & Whiskey Wednesday (Wednesday, Nov. 3): In celebration of Del Mar’s Bing Crosby Fall racing season Opening Day, Monarch Ocean Pub will hold a VIP viewing party from 12:30-5 p.m. and a barrel beer and whiskey tasting with small bites and live music from 6-9 p.m. Location: Monarch Ocean Pub, 1555 Camino Del Mar Suite 322, Del Mar

• Festival Golf Tournament (Thursday, Nov. 4): Highlighting one of the area’s most coveted golf courses, the Del Mar Country Club tournament will host up to 100 guests for a day of friendly competition. Location: Del Mar Country Club, 6001 Clubhouse Drive, Rancho Santa Fe

• DMVA Breeders’ Cup VIP Welcome Party (Thursday, Nov. 4): DMVA will host a Del Mar Village Breeders’ Cup kick-off event from 6-9 p.m. presented by PNC Bank with music, curated cocktails, ocean views and Del Mar flavors. Tickets are available by invite only. Location: Monarch Ocean Pub, 1555 Camino Del Mar Suite 322, Del Mar

Additional events throughout the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Festival include a poker tournament, a Tacos & Tequila Tuesday in Del Mar Village and daily Viewing Parties at Del Mar Village businesses with special Breeders’ Cup cocktails. There will be fundraisers including an event in support of the Thoroughbred Charities of America (TCA). Details for all events are being confirmed and will be available at BreedersCupFestival.com.

Breeders’ Cup tickets are still available for purchase online at BreedersCup.com/Tickets or by calling 1-877-849-4287. Fans are required to purchase tickets in advance.