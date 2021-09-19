Miracle Babies ‘La Fete Magnifique’ gala to support critically ill newborns in the NICU

The 12th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “La Fete Magnifique”, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe. The annual gala will whisk guests away to a magical evening under the moon and stars. Guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet cuisine and libations, the chance to bid on spectacular live auction opportunities and will dance the night away at Club Rouge. Sandra Alavi and Selma Daniels will serve as the 2021 gala co-chairs and this year’s program will honor the legendary Dr. Edith Eger, bestselling author and Holocaust survivor and healthcare hero Dr. John Lamberti, pediatric cardiovascular surgeon.

Funds raised will directly support Miracle Babies’ programs, which includes expanding and increasing the much-needed support for families experiencing the unexpected hardships of having a baby admitted to the NICU. Miracle Babies’ support allows mothers and babies to be together to breastfeed and enjoy skin-to-skin contact. This has the potential to make a lasting impact on the lives of babies in the NICU, their families, society, and possibly future generations.

“La Fete Magnifique” guests will enjoy a hosted cocktail reception, seated dinner, live entertainment, a live auction, and nonstop dancing to live music. General guest ticket prices are $750 per person with a limited number of VIP tickets offered at $1,250 per person. VIP tickets will include preferential seating and an invitation to a private VIP pre-event party. Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Miracle Babies gala website at: www.miraclebabiesgala.org.

Support of this event is crucial to raise crucial funds needed to provide essential services to families with babies in the NICU. Miracle Babies reaches more than 8,000 families each year through their programs.

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.miraclebabies.org.