One Paseo to host Oktoberfest on Oct. 2

One Paseo will say “prost” to the fall season with its inaugural Oktoberfest celebration. The 21and over event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on One Paseo’s lawn, located behind Harland Brewing Company.

Guests can expect beer tents, German-inspired picnic plates crafted by The Butchery, German chocolate cupcakes from Susie Cakes, traditional lawn games including axe throwing, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest, music and more.

In addition to the food and fun, tickets include 4 oz. pours from the event’s beverage partners, including Embolden (New Motion Beer and Hard Sparkling Tea,) Sundowner Spirits, Jetway, Juneshine, Fort Point, De La Calle (Non-Alcoholic Tepache,) and Harland Brewing. Tickets for the event are available via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3Av1pVw and cost $20.

