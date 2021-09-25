Online ‘Friends Night Out’ event to feature the rich history of Chicano Park

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Friends of the Solana Beach Library will host a Zoom edition of Friends Night Out, a live online presentation for friends of all ages, by Beatrice Zamora, author of “The Spirit of Chicano Park/El spíritu del Parque Chicano.”

“The Spirit of Chicano Park/



El spíritu del Parque Chicano” book cover

(Courtesu)

Drawing from her award-winning historical-fiction children’s book, Zamora will tell the rich and dynamic story of a determined group of neighbors in the San Diego community of Logan Heights/Barrio Logan. In 1970, they found their voice, stood their ground and began to create what would become San Diego’s uniquely beautiful and internationally famous Chicano Park in a most unusual place — under the mainland end of the Coronado Bridge. They came with picks, shovels and plants to begin the park they had been promised years before, when part of their vibrant neighborhood was taken by eminent domain.

Chicano Park was named a San Diego Historical Society Landmark in 1980 and a U.S. National Landmark in 2016. Today it’s a cultural resource famous around the world for the work of internationally- acclaimed muralists, its traditional celebrations and lowriders as an art form.

Zamora is a retired educator, an award-winning author, co-founder of Tolteca Press (toltecapress.com) and a member of the Chicano Park Steering Committee, which supports and promotes the Park and the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. “The Spirit of Chicano Park/El spíritu del Parque Chicano” was published in April, 2020, to celebrate the Park’s 50th anniversary. Zamora’s newest book, “Am I Blue or Am I Green?,” reveals the beauty of a bicultural life, as well as the doubts, fears, resilience and strength of children embracing their rich cultural identity.

Instructions for connecting with the Zoom presentation can be found at friendsofsolanabeachlibrary.org/events