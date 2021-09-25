Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to host annual ‘Butterfly Ball’

San Diego-based nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will be hosting its 30th annual Butterfly Ball, themed “Here Comes the Sun” on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Hard Rock Hotel downtown. Fresh Start celebrates 30 years of life-changing work by the doctors and staff, along with their volunteers, partners and donors who have supported them along the way, giving each child a chance to live life apart from their condition.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All the medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and 100% of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift $5 in medical services.

Each year, in partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital, Fresh Start in San Diego hosts six Surgery Weekend cycles. At each cycle, two days of intensive surgeries are performed by world-renowned surgeons and their teams. Supporting medical treatments, laser treatments, speech therapy and orthodontic work is also provided. Fresh Start is committed to caring for every patient for the long-term, working with each patient until the desired medical result is achieved.

“We’re so incredibly proud to be celebrating this remarkable milestone, thanks to our wonderful supporters, volunteers and amazing team of doctors,” says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts. “For the past 30 years, through tireless efforts and a steadfast vision to help every child in need, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has transformed the lives of many – not only children needing their care but those who share in our vision. We are forever grateful.”

Fresh Start’s 30th Annual Butterfly Ball on Oct. 2 will include a lively evening of cocktails and a silent and live auction beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner, and a concert by a fan-favorite band, The Fab Four The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band. All proceeds will support their continued mission to transform the lives of children and young adults with physical deformities through free reconstructive surgery and medical care.

Thanks to the longtime supporters and donors who have sustained Fresh Start’s mission for three decades, 8,439 children have received medical care, valued at $48,074,521. Yet, there are still many more children who desperately need medical care but lack the financial means. The demand is stronger than ever. Against all odds, Fresh Start remains committed to making world-class medical care available to every child, regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information on Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, visit FreshStart.org.