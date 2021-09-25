Local Optimist Club to hold charity golf tournament

The Optimist Club of Del Mar-Solana Beach will conduct its annual Youth Fund Golf Tournament fundraiser on Oct. 8 at the Lomas Santa Fe Executive Golf Course in Solana Beach. All are welcome to participate.

(Courtesy of Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club)



)

This 25th Annual Youth Fund Golf Tournament is dedicated to Dave Eller. For the past 25 years Eller was chairman of the tournament. Sadly, he passed away last year, and due to COVID last year’s tournament had to be canceled. Included in the $100 donation for players are a BBQ lunch at poolside, prizes for Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin, 10 raffle tickets for a Grand Prize Drawing, silent auction, snacks and sandwiches, and a no-host bar. Non-players are welcome and may purchase lunch at a reduced cost. The registration deadline is Sept. 28. Entrants who are not part of a foursome may be paired with other players depending on the number of participants.

For more information or to obtain an entry form, visit the club’s website at optimistdelmarsolanabeach.org, check with one of the contacts listed above, email optimist.dmsb@gmail.com, or send mail to P.O. Box 196, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

The Optimist Club of Del Mar – Solana Beach has been active in the community since 1981. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the Optimist Oratorical Contest, Essay Contest, Junior Optimist Clubs, Scouts, Children’s Challenge Awards, Casa de Amistad, Ronald McDonald House, Rady Children’s Hospital, Community Resource Center, and High School Scholarship programs.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth”, Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about the Optimist Club of Solana Beach-Del Mar, visit optimistdelmarsolanabeach.org. To learn more about Optimist International, call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at optimist.org.