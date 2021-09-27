Chamber offers new mentoring program

The North San Diego Business Chamber offers a new mentorship program that pairs students with emerging leaders who can offer them career advice, networking skills, or a possible career path to follow. This opportunity gives students a competitive edge after graduation, increases their job placement opportunities, and enables them to expand their professional networks.

The chamber’s Emerging Leaders Professional Mentor Program is looking for motivated college juniors and seniors who are looking for a competitive advantage to start their careers.

In addition to having a mentor, students will attend a free two-hour Leadership Workshop in October that will highlight public speaking, résumé building, networking skills, and leadership in the workplace.

The program will run from Oct. 14 through Dec. 18 and will accept 12 students into the inaugural Emerging Leaders Leadership Class of 2021. Each student selected will be matched with a mentor based on their interests in a career field or management desires.

Emerging Leaders Network hosts a variety of events centered on three pillars of ELN — Careers, Communities, and Connections. These pillars support an important platform on which to build a solid career and a stronger community. Visit https://bit.ly/3AeJ1QA to see all the Emerging Leader Advisory Council members.

Students interested in the program must submit an Emerging Leaders Mentor Application by 5 p.m. Thursday. Selected students will be notified by Oct. 10. For details, contact sophia@sdbusinesschamber.com.