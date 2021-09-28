Grange Garden opens on Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach

San Diego’s Melissa Biggs Clark has gone from running on the beaches of TV’s “Baywatch” to sprouting up a Grange Garden on Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

That is the name of the former Baywatch lifeguard’s new retail shop selling houseplants, succulents, preserved flowers, select home décor, vegetable plants, unique gifts, and found vintage pieces. Clark, a Solana Beach resident, is no stranger to the retail business. She was the visionary behind a beloved chain of gourmet retail shops, Luxury Farms.

Clark has taken some time off from acting. Her most recent role was in the 2013 film “Dreamz: The Movie” and, in 2014, she was nominated as “Best Actress” in a short anti-bullying film directed by Obba Babatundé. “The most important role to me right now is motherhood. I had a baby in 2018 and wanted to start a business where I could continue to be creative and be there for my daughter.”

The soft opening started Sept. 15, 2021 and a grand opening is planned for later in the year.

Upcoming events at Grange Garden include:

On Oct. 2, Clark will celebrate the launch of her boutique “Patch ‘O Pumpkins” with a Fall Harvest Festival at her shop Grange Garden. The celebration will be an all-day event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include live acoustic music, raffles, games, prizes and more. Food and local craft beer will be available for purchase until 8 p.m.

Clark’s Patch ‘O Pumpkins will feature carving pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins and other exotics, complete with carving kits available for purchase and complimentary cider.

In celebration of Oktoberfest, starting Oct. 2, Clark will offer an on-site Beer Garden every Friday and Saturday in October from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grange Garden. Enjoy live acoustic music and local craft brews including hard kombucha by Bambucha.

Every Wednesday, Clark, in partnership with Heritage Family Farms, a small family-owned and operated farm in Fallbrook, will host an organic fruit “farm stand” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grange Garden for all of the community to enjoy.

Some of the seasonal fruits offered are purple figs, passion fruit, red dragon fruit, Valencia Tangelo oranges, Japanese dates, ruby grapefruit, white peaches, white nectarines, pluots, avocados, and sapote, a custard fruit with a flavor similar to banana pear.

Grange Garden is located at the open-air pad at 240 S. Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach, across the street from Muttropolis. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays by appointment. Visit grangegarden.com for more information.