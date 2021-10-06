Virtual art auction benefits WILDCOAST’s conservation efforts

The international conservation group WILDCOAST is hosting its second annual virtual auction to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs. More than 30 artists from the U.S. and Mexico have joined together and donated coastal and environmentally-inspired artwork to support WILDCOAST’s mission.

The second annual “KEEP IT WILD” virtual art auction kicks off with a VIP virtual experience, sneak peek art preview and happy hour on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. on Zoom with live painting, art previews, WILDCOAST’s team live in the field, wildlife videos and more. The KEEP IT WILD virtual auction will run from online from Oct. 14-16.

WILDCOAST art ambassadors include internationally-renowned contemporary painter Eric Zener (who grew up in Encinitas), renowned Solana Beach photographer Aaron Chang, surrealist painter Merrie Okie, National Endowment for the Arts fellow Michael Davis, encaustic painter Pam Beverly Quigley, muralist Stefanie Bales and more.

WILDCOAST planting mangroves in a lagoon. (Miguel Angel de la Cueva

)

Proceeds from this event will benefit WILDCOAST’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in the Californias and Mexico and tackle climate change. WILDCOAST also engages youth from park-poor communities and local tribes in educational outdoor experiences to encourage a new generation of ocean ambassadors.

Find details on this virtual event at wildcoast.org. To register for the Oct. 14 virtual experience, visit bit.ly/3AlGkvT

