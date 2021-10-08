Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival runs Saturdays in October
Animal-loving kids can embark on a journey to discover “spooky” and snuggly critters throughout October at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival. The family-friendly Halloween themed event features hands-on animal encounters, seasonal crafts, a mini-pumpkin hay maze and a brand new Indiana ‘Bones’ excursion. The Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival kicked off Oct. 2 with private adventures embarking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in October and Halloween weekend.
Getting families into the spooky Halloween spirit, this unique event features the cuddly and not-so-cuddly creatures at Helen Woodward Animal Center, giving kids an opportunity to meet them up close and personal. Festival-goers get a one-hour experience staying with their ghoulish group as they’re guided by spooktacular staff through animal encounters, a monster headband craft and an expedition through the all-new Indiana ‘Bones’ maze.
To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the number of visitors at one time will be limited. Festival-goers will remain in their groups and be led through the experience by a member of the Helen Woodward Creepy Crew for the duration of the one-hour visit. Tickets are $40 and include four people. Each additional person is $10. The best part is that all funds go directly to support the orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.
Registration is required and can be completed at bit.ly/3A4TaOQ. Festival dates are Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and Halloween weekend, Oct. 30 and 31 with time slots available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families are invited to come a bit early or stay a tad late to meet additional animals and enjoy additional activities in the event space. For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival, call 858-756-4117 x 318 or visit animalcenter.org.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.