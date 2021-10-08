Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival runs Saturdays in October

Animal-loving kids can embark on a journey to discover “spooky” and snuggly critters throughout October at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival. The family-friendly Halloween themed event features hands-on animal encounters, seasonal crafts, a mini-pumpkin hay maze and a brand new Indiana ‘Bones’ excursion. The Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival kicked off Oct. 2 with private adventures embarking from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in October and Halloween weekend.

Getting families into the spooky Halloween spirit, this unique event features the cuddly and not-so-cuddly creatures at Helen Woodward Animal Center, giving kids an opportunity to meet them up close and personal. Festival-goers get a one-hour experience staying with their ghoulish group as they’re guided by spooktacular staff through animal encounters, a monster headband craft and an expedition through the all-new Indiana ‘Bones’ maze.

To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, the number of visitors at one time will be limited. Festival-goers will remain in their groups and be led through the experience by a member of the Helen Woodward Creepy Crew for the duration of the one-hour visit. Tickets are $40 and include four people. Each additional person is $10. The best part is that all funds go directly to support the orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Registration is required and can be completed at bit.ly/3A4TaOQ. Festival dates are Saturdays, Oct. 9, 16, 23 and Halloween weekend, Oct. 30 and 31 with time slots available between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families are invited to come a bit early or stay a tad late to meet additional animals and enjoy additional activities in the event space. For more information on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival, call 858-756-4117 x 318 or visit animalcenter.org.