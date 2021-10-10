North Coast Rep unleashes live production of funny, thought-provoking Ben Butler

North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its wholly live Season 40 by shining a light on a little-known chapter of the Civil War. Written by Richard Strand, Ben Butler is part comedy, part history and completely captivating. General Benjamin Butler faces an impossible moral dilemma: follow the letter of the law or make a game-changing move that could alter the course of American history. It’s a battle of wit and word play as the characters spar with each other over respect, equality and civil rights.

Ben Butler performs live on stage from Oct. 20 through Nov. 14. Ben Butler previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 20. Opening Night is on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m.;Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Friday (Oct. 22), Wednesday (Nov. 3), Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.; Sundays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 14. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.