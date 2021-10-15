Del Mar Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition set for Oct. 30

The Del Mar Foundation invites all local dogs and their human friends to the annual, fabulous and free Halloween Dog Parade and Costume Competition. Come to Powerhouse Park in Del Mar on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. with the whole family in costume if you would like.

There are prizes for Most Glamorous, Scariest, Cutest, Funniest, Spookiest, Best Duo a.) dog and child, b.) dog and adult, Best Home-Made, Best Family Group, and Most Embarrassed (dog). To register for this event, go to www.delmarfoundation.org.