Trick or Treat at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Oct. 24
The Village at Pacific Highlands is thrilled to bring back Halloween festivities this year with their annual Trick or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 3-6 p.m.
In addition to the Trick or Treating with Village tenants, the center will have complimentary photography and the family-friendly band, Hullabaloo will play in the Village Square.
The Village is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway.
