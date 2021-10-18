Skyline and Solana Vista Halloween Carnival hits the road Oct. 30

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation will be hosting its 64th Annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 30th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools.

The carnival will be a COVID-19 safe, modified version of the traditional event dubbed “Halloween Carnival Hits the Road.” From their cars, families will have the opportunity to visit and enjoy houses decorated throughout Solana Beach with fun, spooky and festive Halloween decor, and collect candy handed out at each location by Teen Volunteers in Action members.

The evening will start at Skyline Elementary where maps to the decorated houses will be provided. The suggested donation per car for the map is $20 to $250. Additionally, food from Rudy’s, Handel’s Ice Cream, freshly made tamales from the district English Learner Advisory Committee, as well as burgers and hot dogs courtesy of Peppertree Frosty, and grilled up by the schools’ Dad’s Club volunteers, will be available for purchase at Solana Vista.

All map donations and food proceeds collected by the Solana Beach Schools Foundation (SBSF) will support weeklyDiscovery Labs, including STREAM, art, PE and technology enrichment classes at Solana Vista and Skyline.

Also, this year the SBSF will partner with the San Diego Food Bank for its Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Drive. Community members can donate new, unopened jars of peanut butter at the Halloween Carnival Skyline Elementary starting point.

With support from local families, the parent community and neighbors, as well as event sponsor Great Smiles Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, the Solana Beach Schools Foundation is pleased to bring this spooktacular event to Solana Beach this year.

