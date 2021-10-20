Share
Events

Canyon Crest Academy’s Hope Club to hold bake sale benefit Oct. 24

CCA Hope Club members
CCA Hope Club members: Shreya Mohan, Samantha Guemsey, Lila Denning, Anya Kanodia, Anwika Gheyi.
(Courtesy)

Event raises funds to help people in India

Share

Young philanthropists of Canyon Crest Academy’s Hope Club invite all to their bake sale this Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12-4 p.m. at the Ralphs in Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

The bake sale is being held to raise funds for the underprivileged children at Sangita Home for Orphans where any child who needs home, food and love, irrespective of caste or religion, is welcomed and educated. Sangita Charitable Trust also runs an outreach program for widowed men and women and provides them with food, vitamins, and support packages of rice, sugar and oil to contribute to their families.

Shop at the bake sale to help give hope to young orphans, widows, and micro-businesses of southern India. If you can’t make it, you can consider donating directly at sangitahope.org (please mention CCA Hope Club in Notes).

EventsPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement