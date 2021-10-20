Canyon Crest Academy’s Hope Club to hold bake sale benefit Oct. 24

Young philanthropists of Canyon Crest Academy’s Hope Club invite all to their bake sale this Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12-4 p.m. at the Ralphs in Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

The bake sale is being held to raise funds for the underprivileged children at Sangita Home for Orphans where any child who needs home, food and love, irrespective of caste or religion, is welcomed and educated. Sangita Charitable Trust also runs an outreach program for widowed men and women and provides them with food, vitamins, and support packages of rice, sugar and oil to contribute to their families.

Shop at the bake sale to help give hope to young orphans, widows, and micro-businesses of southern India. If you can’t make it, you can consider donating directly at sangitahope.org (please mention CCA Hope Club in Notes).