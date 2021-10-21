ALCE 101 hosts 5K to benefit SD Food Bank on Nov. 13

ALCE 101, a southwestern farm-to-table restaurant in Solana Beach is hosting the first annual Moose Tracks 5K on Saturday, Nov. 13. The race will benefit The San Diego Food Bank.

Bradley and Julie Evarts, owners of ALCE 101, planned the event to give back to their hometown who has given them so much. After opening in mid-2019 and being shut down in under a year due to COVID-19, they said their doors would not be open today if it wasn’t for the support they received from the community.

The event is their chance to give back to the 450,000 in San Diego County who face food insecurity every day, 177,000 of which are children.

The event is named after the restaurant and their dog Moose—Alce means moose in Spanish.

The race begins at 9 a.m. at the restaurant on N. Highway 101 with a course through Solana Beach. 5K participants can walk or run and will get 10% off their brunch bill and a free mimosa.

Sign up for the 5K at alce101.ticketleap.com/moose-tracks-5k For those unable to participate, ALCE 101 is selling custom-made stickers. Proceeds from sticker sales will be added toward their donation to the San Diego Food Bank. A food drive will also be held at ALCE leading up to the 5K. Alce is located at 243 N. Highway 101.