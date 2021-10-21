BFree Studio presents exhibit by local mother-daughter artists

BFree Studio in La Jolla presents opening receptions for “As We See It: Two Visions in Encaustic” from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features local mother-daughter artists Heidi and Jiela Rufeh and runs through Saturday, Nov. 20. Free. Reserve your entry for the reception at bfreestudio.net.

The ancient medium of encaustic, a combination of beeswax and damar resin, dates back in history to Greco-Roman Egypt from 100 BC to AD 200. It was revived in the art world by Jasper Johns in the 1950s. It is now the medium of choice for these two artists.

Heidi Rufeh’s colorful abstractions make full use of the versatility of the encaustic medium emphasizing textures and luminosity. Her work deals mostly with the human condition where her personal ideas and passions are given free reign. She reflects and discovers a world beyond her own.

Jiela Rufeh, prior to engaging in full-time art, was a commercial/advertising photographer. She now uses the encaustic medium to push the boundaries of her photography. Complex photo-montaging and layering of wax mixed with oil paints takes the viewer to magical landscapes and imagery.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and anytime by appointment.