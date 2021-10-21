Solana Beach celebrates ‘Dia de los Muertos’ in style at La Colonia Park Oct. 24

The Solana Beach Annual “Dia de los Muertos” – Day of the Dead - community event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Avenue. This alcohol-free community event will offer many exciting cultural opportunities for the whole family, as well as the Centennial celebration of the founding of La Colonia de Eden Gardens.

Highlighting the entertainment stage schedule will be the festive sounds of Mariachi Zapopan de San Diego, Los Gringos Muertos Band, Smooth Groove Band and Ballet Folklorico Grupo Jaliscience. A special appearance by La Colonia native ‘Lil’ Rob, rapper, producer and actor will also take place, including an autograph signing at 1:30 p.m. There will be traditional and colorful Mexican and Indigenous heritage performances that will be sure to inspire cultural appreciation of Latino heritage.

Fun activities for the whole family will include Blessing of the Altars with Aztec dancers, Los Viejitos Classic Car Show, free contests such as a Catrin/Catrina and dog costume and face mask contests, merchandise booths, kids activities, and skateboard demonstrations by the Skatepark Project.

Delicious and authentic Mexican and American food and beverages booths will be available.

Community sponsors include: La Colonia Community Foundation; City of Solana Beach; Ting Internet; MiraCosta College; Wardell Builders; COAT Design and Remodel; Vista Athletic Club, Mellano & Company, EDCO and many others.

Parking will be limited. The city encourages carpooling, biking, walking or taking public transportation to the event.

Seating is limited. Please bring your own picnic chairs and blankets.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the city website at www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

The City asks you to remain mindful of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and advises everyone to take necessary precautions if you plan to attend the event. Please stay informed regarding updated public health advisories by visiting coronavirus-sd.com, covid19.ca.gov, or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Facemasks recommended.