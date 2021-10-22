Share
Ronald McDonald House collecting stuffed toys on Saturday

By Laura Groch
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego County will be part of a group of 95 local faith congregations and community partners in a multi-county “drive-thru” Stuffed Animal Drive on Saturday to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego. Fourteen locations in San Diego County will take part at various drop-off times, most starting at 9 a.m.

The toy drive is looking for donations of new 10-inch to 12-inch stuffed animals. The stuffed animals are one way the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego comforts families with sick children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides a “home-away-from-home” for families with children who are being treated for serious, often life-threatening conditions at local hospitals. The house, at 2929 Children’s Way, San Diego, relies on community support. JustServe.org is being used to promote this multi-county event; visit https://bit.ly/3jmJDNr.

San Diego County locations:

Carmel Valley: 9-10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12701 Torrey Bluff Drive, San Diego

La Costa: 9-10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3450 Camino de los Coches, Carlsbad

Central San Diego: 9-11 a.m., Buddhist Temple of San Diego, 2929 Market St.. San Diego

Clairemont, 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4741 Mt. Abernathy Ave., San Diego

La Mesa: 9-11 a.m., La Mesa Police Department, 8085 University Drive

Allied Gardens, 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6767 51st St., San Diego

Lemon Grove: 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8472 Blossom Lane

El Cajon: 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1701 Granite Hills Drive

San Carlos: 9-10 a.m., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 8350 Lake Murray Blvd., San Diego

Rancho Del Rey, 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 790 N. Rancho del Rey Pkwy., Chula Vista

University City, 9-11 a.m., Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Drive, San Diego

Imperial Beach, 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1515 Elder Ave.

Bonita, 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3737 Valley Vista Way

Chula Vista: 9-11 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 845 Otay Lakes Road

For more on Ronald McDonald House Charities San Diego, visit https://rmhcsd.org.

Laura Groch

Laura Groch has been a newspaper reporter and editor for her entire career, serving longest at the Escondido, CA-based North County Times, where she was the features editor and a food columnist. She is now a Community News reporter in the North County bureau of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

