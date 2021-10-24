Peter Sprague Group to perform Nov. 5 at Town Hall in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation will present the Peter Sprague Group at Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Jazz guitarist Peter Sprague and vocalist extraordinaire Rebecca Jade will be joined onstage by Tripp Sprague (sax and flute), Justin Grinnell (bass), Danny Green (piano), and Duncan Moore (drums).

Sprague has been the recipient of many awards, including Best Contemporary Jazz Recording and Best Jazz Artist from the San Diego Music Awards, and a Best Jazz Group award from the San Diego Reader. As a former, long-time resident who still has deep connections to Del Mar, Sprague truly needs no introduction to the Del Mar community. This is a rare opportunity to hear this A-list ensemble in the acoustically excellent Town Hall at the Del Mar Civic Center. Per current policy for Town Hall, proof of vaccination will be required for this event.

Reserved and general admission seats are available at delmarfoundation.org.