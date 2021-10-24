San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘A Year with Frog and Toad’

A Year with Frog and Toad will be San Diego Junior Theatre’s first show of its 74th season.

A Year with Frog and Toad is the touching story of two unlikely friends, the cheerful Frog, and curmudgeonly Toad. Join them as they take a musical journey through four colorful seasons along with their friends Snail, Turtle, and the Birds, enacting many adventures, from rushing down a hill on a runaway sled in the winter to taking a picnic and a quiet moment in the summer. Along the way, Frog and Toad discover that the differences that make them unique are also what makes their friendship so special.

Based on the beloved books by Arnold Lobel, Frog and Toad has an upbeat score by Robert Reale and clever lyrics by Willie Reale. With direction by Junior Theatre Artistic Director Desha Crownover, music direction by New York transplant Kira Blaskovich and choreography by JT alum Emily Shackelford, this 25-member cast and affecting story will delight kids of all ages.

A Year with Frog and Toad will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 14, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre is currently requiring patrons (adults and children over 12) to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR Covid test result, taken with 72 hours of the performance, in order to attend. Face coverings are required of all patrons while inside the Casa del Prado Theater. Patrons are asked to check juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.

Junior Theatre also runs a popular student matinee program with two weekday morning shows for Frog and Toad: Nov. 3 and 9. Discounted tickets are available to San Diego area school groups as a way to introduce children to theatre and the importance of the arts. For more information on booking a student matinee, school administrators and teachers can email anthony@juniortheatre.com or call 619-239-8355.